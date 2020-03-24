Oliver Malcolm's 'Kevin' Is Quietly Addictive

London based polymath Oliver Malcolm has shared new single 'Kevin'.

The songwriter was born in Sweden before spending time in Los Angeles, immersing himself in the city's beat scene.

Now making his home in London, Oliver Malcolm's breakout singles 'Helen' and 'Switched Up' marked him out as one to watch.

Superb new release 'Kevin' builds on this, with the hip-hop beat used as a foundation for a whimsical alt-pop jammer.

The nagging chorus gets stuck in your head, while Oliver's willingness to step outside the box makes him stand out from the crowd.

Online now, it comes equipped with an animated video - tune in below.

