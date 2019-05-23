Oliver Malcolm Pinches The Mingus Playbook On 'Helen'

London based Oliver Malcolm utilises a hefty jazz sample on new single 'Helen'.

Recently returning to the capital following a stint in Los Angeles, he's currently prepping a new EP.

New track 'Helen' has a real swagger to it, the confidence of someone immersed in potent club energy.

A feisty roller dominated by those muscular melodies, it also harnesses a sample from iconoclastic jazz great Charlie Mingus.

A concise demonstration of his abilities, it's a potent sign of what's to come on this EP.

Tune in now.

