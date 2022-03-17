Oliver Keane's 'fixing a broken heart' Is A Reflective Hymn

Oliver Keane's rise may be swift, but that belies the years of hard graft that has gone into his craft.

A songwriter who takes the title seriously, he spends the bulk of every day obsessing over his music, amassing a dense array of unreleased songs.

His song '3am' went viral, with the London artist's debut EP '16mm Dream Sequence' set to land on April 22nd.

New song 'fixing a broken heart' finds the songwriter at his most reflective, a deftly beautiful work that ponders 'what might have been...'

Lyrically, it deals with attraction and inaction, and muses on the borders between friendship and flirtation.

Discussing it recently, Oliver Keane says the song is "about a friend of mine. We’d both been flirting back and forth but neither had the courage to make a move. She started talking to another guy and as her friend I had to sit there and accept that."

Tune in now.

