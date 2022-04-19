Olive Featherstone's 'Lie Down' Is A Tale Of Personal Progress

Olive Featherstone has shared her new song 'Lie Down'.

Hailing from Bristol, Olive Featherstone uses music as a mirror to her emotions, allowing songwriting to become an arena for their exploration.

A powerful artist, she played Dot To Dot last year, and her recent single 'Come Clean' earned plaudits online.

Out now, 'Lie Down' is a real pearl, yet it emerged from a period of mental health duress in Olive's own life.

Struggling with depersonalisation, 'Lie Down' slowly came into life, a means for the Bristol artist to make sense of her situation.

She comments...

“'Lie Down' was always one that felt incredibly emotional for me; it covers the time of my life when I was struggling most with depersonalisation. I was bedridden for a week, unable to do most things without feeling overwhelmed by the state I was in. It felt as though I were watching my life through a TV screen somewhere in my brain.”

“The worst part was no one around me being able to relate to how I was feeling; so being able to look at that time retrospectively is so wonderful to see how much I've progressed. Calum Wotherspoon, my guitarist, and producer, really helped me breathe life into this track. My favourite bit of this recording is the jangly, gritty guitar tones and the gradual descent towards the end of the track.”

Tune in now.

Olive Featherstone's debut album is incoming.

