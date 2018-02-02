Oli Hannaford Links With Marna On 'Considering Both Sides'

Oli Hannaford is still only 22 years old, yet already his work is finely nuanced, emotionally complex.

Deceptively simple electro pop with a soulful twist, his digital production are allied to a human touch that cuts right through.

Working with ultra-hip Parisian stable Splinter on a new EP, the project is led by this blistering, wonderfully fascinating new song.

'Considering Both Sides' finds Oli working alongside guest vocalist Marna, their voices intertwined to suggest two sides to every story.

"'Considering Both Sides' is an emotional account of the acceptance of being mistreated, but realising that to hate is the wrong thing to do and instead step back and try to be friends," explains Oli.

"It’s a song that’s very close to my heart, with some of my previous tracks, like 'The Crown', deeper meanings were masked by quite buoyant production but there's nothing hidden here."

"I've known Marna for about a year now and I wanted her on the track because, well obviously she has a gorgeous voice, but also exactly the kind of voice that could tell the other side of the story I was trying to get across in the track."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.