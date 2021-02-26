Old Fashioned Lover Boy Shares Atmospheric Single 'L.A.'

Old Fashioned Lover Boy conjures visions of Californian summer on new single 'L.A.' - tune in now.

The songwriter's work fuses halcyon synth sounds with personal revelation, matching faint traces of nostalgia with something incredibly new.

'L.A.' is the perfect encapsulation of this, with its hazy, twilight feel tapping into 80s cinema while also presenting a hard-won truth from his own life.

A rich, romantic return, the smooth R&B melodies - think Hall & Oates - are set against a feather-soft bed of synths.

Old Fashioned Lover Boy comments...

“There are places that evoke emotions capable of lingering for a long time. These are the places that become important, and their memory can save a relationship from crisis”, he explains. “It’s just a matter of remembering joyful moments spent there with the person you love.”

Tune in now.

