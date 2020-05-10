Ola Village Embraces Hope With 'A OK'

2020 has been a year which has presented some unique challenges.

With lockdown seeming to place us all into our own separate words, it's been a period that has encouraged isolation.

Norwegian alt-pop aesthete Ola Village has tried his best throughout it all, attempting to locate moments of light wherever possible.

New single 'A OK' is his story, written and produced in his home studio, before mixing sessions alongside David Nakaji.

Ola Village blends alt-pop tropes to conjure something emphatically unique, something that is interwoven around the strange and turbulent atmosphere this year.

He comments: "This year hasn’t exactly been overwhelming with positivity, and working in music has definitely not been easy with everything going on. As a result I was gradually losing my motivation for it all. And that’s something I’ve never been even close to feeling before. At times I’d started picturing myself doing other things. Luckily that changed."

"After befriending the guy that mixed the single, I regained my motivation. He gave me a much-needed boost in my creative self-esteem. So, to me, the song is now really about hope. Dreaming big and also believing that you can do it. But it’s still mostly just a silly song. I mean, Kanye would never make his own lemonade."

A silly song with a serious heart, 'A OK' is something to grab hold on as the waters get choppier.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Marius Beck Dahle

