Oklou Shares Her 'Galore' Mixtape In Full

Paris based multi-hyphenate Oklou has shared her new 'Galore' mixtape in full.

The groundbreaking singer, songwriter, and producer has been teasing the mixtape across summer, sharing it gradually across three drops.

Now 'Galore' is able to stream in full, with the true extent of Oklou's audio design prowess becoming evident.

Material that lingers in the flux between dream and reality, she explores loneliness, desire, and rebirth alongside guests such as Easyfun, Casey MQ, and producer du jour A. G. Cook.

Now available in full, you can check out 'Galore' below.

