OK Button's 'Grenade' Is Fuelled By Longing

OK Button are three people brought together by music.

Amber Wilson, Nass Donald and Adam Falkner each had different projects, but would cross paths in bars and venues, swapping details, and making plans.

At some point, their new project became a reality. Beguiling electronics matched to coyly emotive vocals, their fusion of light and shade is measured by a profound sense of control.

The band will play The Great Escape in Brighton this year, as well as hitting London's Old Blue Last on April 19th.

New single 'Grenade' propels them forward, a gilded piece of electronic pop fuelled by a thirst for experimentation and a clear sense of longing.

Amber's half-whispered vocal is powerful in its restraint, as she sings: “I will stand my ground...”

An excellent return, you can tune in now:

