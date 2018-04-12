Ojerime's 'Greasy' Is A Dark, Hypnotic Piece Of R&B

Potent London R&B riser Ojerime has shared the self-directed video for murky new jammer 'Greasy'.

The songwriter's new EP '4U' is out now, a stunning, highly independent release that takes those 90s R&B tropes and twists them in a dark, but highly personal direction.

It's a potent introduction, with the twilight production allied to some superb, completely engrossing pop moments.

‘4U’ highlight 'Greasy' has now received the full video treatment, with Ojerime herself directing the clip.

Defiantly DIY but all the more potent for that fact, it's a stylish yet barbed, ominous yet beautiful construction.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Director411

