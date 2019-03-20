Ohtis Share Beautiful Short Film 'Runnin'

Ohtis have shared the beautiful short film for their song 'Runnin'.

The project's brave, powerful new album 'Curve Of Earth' is informed by years of addiction, abuse, mental health, and the transcendent power of music.

An album about broken friendships, and the enduring links of comradeship, it lands on March 29th, with the band now sharing a new video.

'Runnin' is a real highlight on the record, a codeine-soaked country song, it's an opaque vision of Americana hewn from a deeply personal space.

"It's a song about the power of We as opposed to I," says Sam Swinson. Composed in a half-way house as he re-built his life, the singer recalls:

"It was a rough crowd. I was feeling out of place but eventually I got to know them and started identifying with them on another level. I realised that in spiritual terms I was no better or worse than any of them, or anyone else."

Director Claes Nordwall built the clip, a moving accompaniment to that stately music. He states:

"I was really entranced by the beautiful pedal steel laced Americana music and the heart wrenching back story and wanted to make a delicate film portrait of a young person struggling with addiction. The line in the lyrics referencing the situation where Sam almost lost his dog in a car accident in New Mexico made me want to make something that shows the lifesaving impact an animal can have."

Tune in now.

'Curve Of Earth' will be released on March 29th.

