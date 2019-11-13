Oh Wonder Return With New Album 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown'

Oh Wonder will release new album 'No One Else Can Wear Your Crown' on February 7th.

The band's breakout record 'Ultralife' landed in 2017, and was followed by an epic, lung-bursting world tour.

Taking time out, the group began to piece together a follow up, working from their home studio.

The results are almost here. New record ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’ lands on February 7th, and it was co-mixed with Cenzo Townshend.

A 10 track affair, it will be followed by another world tour, with some UK dates being confirmed alongside the new record.

Dazzling new song 'I Wish I Never Met You' is online now - tune in below.

Tracklisting:

1. Dust

2. Happy

3. Better Now

4. Hallelujah

5. In And Out Of Love

6. How It Goes

7. Drunk On You

8. Nothing But You

9. I Wish I Never Met You

10. Nebraska

Catch Oh Wonder on tour:

March

3 Glasgow SWG3 (Galvanisers)

4 Manchester Albert Hall

6 Bristol Academy

7 Birmingham O2 Institute

9 London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

