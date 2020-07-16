Official UK Afrobeats Chart Launched

The official UK afrobeats chart has launched, a weekly countdown of the style's hottest tracks.

The venture is launched by the Official Charts Company , the body entrusted to bring you the Top 40 countdown every single week.

Assessing the global importance of afrobeats - and the myriad genres is touches, and coalesces beside - a new countdown has been launched.

The UK's official afrobeats chart will be unveiled every Sunday at 2pm, utilising streaming and physical data from more than 9000 outlets.

To coincide with the launch, the Official Chart Company have compiled a playlist of the UK's biggest afrobeats tunes from the past 12 months.

The results are illuminating, featuring J Hus, Burna Boy, ZieZie, and more.

The biggest homegrown single from the past 12 months, however, belongs to Young T & Bugsey, with their TikTok-enabled viral slammer 'Don't Rush'.

Check out the afrobeats chart HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.