October And The Eyes Shares "Prophetic" Single 'All My Love'

October And The Eyes has shared her new single 'All My Love'.

The New Zealand born songwriter has made her way to the UK, and now roots herself in East London.

Songwriting charred black, her fusion of acid rock and post-punk leans towards The Cramps' playful nihilism, while expressing something potent and personal.

Signing to KRO Records, her new EP 'Dogs And Gods' lands on November 20th, and it's led by this blistering new single.

An intense introduction, 'All My Love' is a curiously contradictory opening gambit, a song of love and lust amid a period of self-destruction.

She comments: “'All My Love' is unfortunately a love song - something I told myself I would never write yet here I am. But it’s not all sweet. In fact, I would call it more of a lust song. It’s about being in love but lusting for something more. It’s about desire, greed, and infatuation with a stranger.”

“The song became strangely prophetic in recent months as I watched the one I once loved self destruct from afar 'in tin cans and other crumbs of temporary self satisfaction' - a line I wrote before I could even comprehend that it would become remotely true. Because of this, the song is now tainted with a strange sadness that I’ll carry with me every time I perform it.”

Tune in now.

