Octo Octa Confirms New EP 'She's Calling'

Octo Octa will release new EP 'She's Calling' on February 5th.

The producer's plans were ripped up in 2020, forcing her to cancel her touring schedule and return to the United States.

The energy of this period is channelled in new song 'Find Your Way Home', the lead in to her incoming EP.

Out on February 5th via T4T LUV NRG, half of all proceeds from 'She's Calling' EP will be donated to the legal aid organisation Sylvia Rivera Law Project (SRLP).

It's the first Octo Octa project since her 2019 album 'Resonant Body', although she did partner with Eris Drew on a recent fabric mix .

Check out 'Find Your Way Home' below.

Photo Credit: Eris Drew

