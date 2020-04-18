Octavian Dropped By Black Butter, Videos Removed From YouTube

Octavian has been dropped by record label Black Butter following allegations of domestic abuse being lodged against him.

The rapper won the BBC Sound Of 2019 poll, and released two highly praised mixtapes, before collaborating with Gorillaz.

His debut album was due to be released today (November 13th) but his plans were smashed to pieces by allegations made by his former girlfriend.

A statement detailing years of "physical, verbal, and psychological abuse" went viral, before being deleted.

As a result, his ex girlfriend then posted a number of distressing videos to Twitter, showing his appalling behaviour.

Octavian initially dismissed this, but label Black Butter have removed him from their roster - as a result, his album won't be released today.

Further, Octavian's PR company have severed relations, while his videos for 'Party Here', '100 Degrees', and 'Hands' have been taken down from YouTube.

The allegations against Octavian have been widely reported, earning condemnation from sources as disparate as Dua Lipa - who "Fuck Octavian" on Instagram - and women's aid resources.

A woman experiencing domestic abuse is not ‘bad karma’. No woman should have to experience the ordeal described by #Octavian's ex-partner, Emo Baby. We are appalled by the videos that have emerged, appearing to show signs of physical and emotional abuse. https://t.co/3YOv9TaTaP — Women's Aid (@womensaid) November 12, 2020

