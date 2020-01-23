Octavian Accused Of Physical, Verbal Abuse

Octavian has been accused of "physical, verbal, and psychological abuse" by his former partner.

The UK rapper sprang to fame on the back of two mixtapes, with his long-awaited debut album due to land on November 13th.

With the record incoming, his former partner has shared a statement, detailing numerous acts of severe violence at his hands.

The statement is said to be accompanied by a report to police, and includes details from a three-year relationship with the rapper.

The incidents include being attacked with a hammer, attacked with a screwdriver, and being threatened with a bat.

The statement also alleges that one song on Octavian's album is even about two men attacking his former partner, while a rejected song from those sessions include a fantasy about killing her.

Closing, the statement says: "I felt I had to share this and speak my truth before these songs are out."

Read the statement below.

