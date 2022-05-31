Ocean Colour Scene Hometown Show Shut Down Due To Violence

Ocean Colour Scene's hometown show at the weekend was shut down due to violence in the audience.

Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison united for an acoustic tour, re-drafting the band's catalogue in a new, intimate light.

The sold out dates culminated with a trip to Ocean Colour Scene's Birmingham birthplace, with fans descending on the city's Symphony Hall.

Sadly, repeated outbreaks of violence in the crowd saw the concert shut down during the encore, with the duo lashing out as "vile and vicious morons..."

In a statement, the band thanks "all our brilliant and loyal fans for making what should have been our favourite concert of the tour last night in Birmingham."

But they added: "So what a disgrace that a handful of vile and vicious morons ruined the night for you and for us. What made this worse was the fact that it was in one of Britain’s most beautiful theatres on a Sunday evening. Also this nightmare took place in our home city that formed us and nurtured us. Again we thank you for your wonderful support for over 30 years. To the culprits - shame on you!"

Find the statement in full below.