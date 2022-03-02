Obongjayar Announces Debut Album 'Some Nights I Dream Of Doors'

Obongjayar will release debut album 'Some Nights I Dream Of Doors' on May 13th.

The London multi-hyphenate is building a unique creative cosmology, charting out a fresh universe one song at a time.

His debut album is set to be a bona fide cultural event, with 'Some Nights I Dream Of Doors' due to land in May.

Out via September Recordings, the 12 track album features previous single 'Message In A Hammer' and guests such as Nubya Garcia.

He comments: "This album dives into the idea of opportunity and tries to explore what that means, what lies behind those doors, and asks if we’re ready for it. The pursuit of success, what happens when you achieve it, and what happens if you don’t? What does success mean? The head, the body, and the end of a dream. Opportunity is looking forward, and in that lies the question of time. What is your place in it? To know the future, or to fully be aware of your present, you need to analyse and understand your past. It’s an endless loop that continuously piles on itself."

New single 'Try' is online now, accompanied by visuals sculpted by Spencer Young.

Obongjayar says...

"You can be a pilot or an astronaut, it's all so possible. By the time you turn twenty, you realise you’re probably not going to become a brain surgeon; reality starts to set in. That's what the song and this record is about; where do those feelings go? At what point do we lose our innocence, our wide-eyed approach to the world?"

Tune in now.

Tracklist: Try Message In A Hammer Parasite Some Night I Dream Of Doors Wrong For It (Feat. Nubya Garcia) Sugar My Life Can Change Today (interlude) New Man All The Difference Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For A Fool) I Wish It Was Me Wind Sailor Photo Credit: Glauco Canalis