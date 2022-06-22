Objekt Drops New White-Label 'Objekt #5'

Pioneering electronic music producer Objekt has dropped his first music in almost four years. It is the fifth and latest installment in his self-titled white label series which previously spawned such mind-bending underground club anthems as 'Theme From Q' and 'CLK Recovery'.

The 12-inch features two tracks: 'Bad Apples' and 'Ballast', and reportedly went through dozens of versions and mix-downs before finally seeing release. A digital release is out now with vinyl forthcoming late summer.

Tune in now…

<a data-cke-saved-href=&quot;https://objekt.bandcamp.com/album/objekt-5&quot; href=&quot;https://objekt.bandcamp.com/album/objekt-5&quot;>Objekt #5 by Objekt</a>

Words: Louis Torracinta

Photo Credit: Kasia Zacharko