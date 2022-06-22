Objekt Drops New White-Label 'Objekt #5'

His first new music in four years...
22 · 06 · 2022

Pioneering electronic music producer Objekt has dropped his first music in almost four years. It is the fifth and latest installment in his self-titled white label series which previously spawned such mind-bending underground club anthems as 'Theme From Q' and 'CLK Recovery'.

The 12-inch features two tracks: 'Bad Apples' and 'Ballast', and reportedly went through dozens of versions and mix-downs before finally seeing release. A digital release is out now with vinyl forthcoming late summer.

Tune in now…

Words: Louis Torracinta
Photo Credit: Kasia Zacharko

Objekt
