Obijuan, GRIMM Doza Combine On New Bumper 'Fresh Forge'

Bad Taste never let their standards slip.

The label focusses on obtaining The New, on making sure they're at the cutting edge.

So it kinda makes sense that Bad Taste - of all people - would be the ones to put Obijuan and GRIMM Doza in the studio together.

Production talent GRIMM Doza is at the desk, while 23 year old Bahamian rapper Obijuan handles the microphone.

Two artists who walk their own path, the resulting 10 track record (or 12 if you pick up the LP) hands together immaculately well, flowing perfectly from start to finish.

Out shortly - order your copy HERE - we're able to share new cut 'Fresh Forge'.

61 seconds of music, the slumped beat hints at boom bap while also having an industrial edge, something offset by the bubbling electronic ambience in the background.

Obijuan has the swaggering charisma we've come to expect, but he's breaking ground all of his own.

Check it out now.

Photo Credit: Elliot Onl

