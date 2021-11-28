Oasis Tribute Band Snowed In At UK's Highest Pub

An Oasis tribute band wound up snowed in at the country's highest pub as Storm Arwen took hold.

The Tan Inn is a famed landmark for climbers, a pub on the Yorkshire Dales that has a character of its own.

With Storm Arwen biting hard, however, a number of people were forced to make an unexpected overnight stay.

Some 60 people - including the Oasis tribute band Noasis - were forced to bunker down at the Tan Inn, with revellers waking up to around a metre of snow.

Speaking to the BBC , Tan Inn employee Anya Harnett said guests were "making the best" of it.

She said: "We're all making the best of the situation. Everyone is welcome to stay as long as needed, we've got enough supplies to keep people warm and fed."

Anya added: "We'll just have to wait for the weather to ease and the snow to go, but we're used to this up here."

Noasis were forced to pull a show over the weekend due to the conditions.

