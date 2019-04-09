Oasis To Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?'

Oasis are set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of '(What's The Story) Morning Glory?'.

The record was released in the Autumn of 1995, and went on to become one of the decade's most successful British albums.

A defining moment in Britpop, it spawned several hit singles and sparked the band's journey to their colossal Knebworth concerts.

On October 2nd Big Brother Recordings will re-issue the album on limited vinyl formats, including a double silver coloured LP and picture disc.

If you buy from the official online Oasis shop, you can also pick up a replica of Noel's handwritten lyrics to 'Wonderwall' - recently named the best-selling Britpop single.

Order it HERE.

Alongside this, Oasis will be sharing archive and new material online in the run up to the anniversary.

Check out a preview below.

