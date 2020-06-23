Oasis Step In To Help Save London's 100 Club

A new Oasis t-shirt range has been launched to aid London's 100 Club.

The historic venue has suffered a tough 12 months, with the pandemic reducing the Oxford Street hub's income to zero.

Initially a jazz redoubt, the 100 Club became a punk epicentre, and has hosted countless historic shows over the years.

Oasis played the London venue in 1994, and were paid the princely sum of £250 for their troubles.

The original 100 Club booking from 1994 - only £250!

Oasis/100club T-shirts go on sale this Weds for 24hrs only. The collaboration will help the club raise funds during lockdown... 50% of profits going straight to @100clubLondon. #SupportLiveMusic pic.twitter.com/9xFrv0cKmQ — Oasis (@oasis) March 21, 2021

In a new move, the band have organised a special, limited edition 100 Club t-shirt to raise funds for the venue .

50% of proceeds go straight to the Oxford Street space, going on sale from 9am on March 24th. Here's the information below.

To celebrate the 27th anniversary of Oasis’ 1994 @100ClubLondon gig this March, we’ve teamed up with the iconic venue to release a special limited edition T-shirt, available to order for 24 hours only!

T-shirts go on sale 9am UK, Wednesday 24th March: https://t.co/JtG5S3jesc pic.twitter.com/6JkZ1BGjJt — Oasis (@oasis) March 19, 2021

