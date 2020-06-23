Oasis Step In To Help Save London's 100 Club

The legendary venue is under threat...
22 · 03 · 2021

A new Oasis t-shirt range has been launched to aid London's 100 Club.

The historic venue has suffered a tough 12 months, with the pandemic reducing the Oxford Street hub's income to zero.

Initially a jazz redoubt, the 100 Club became a punk epicentre, and has hosted countless historic shows over the years.

Oasis played the London venue in 1994, and were paid the princely sum of £250 for their troubles.

In a new move, the band have organised a special, limited edition 100 Club t-shirt to raise funds for the venue.

50% of proceeds go straight to the Oxford Street space, going on sale from 9am on March 24th. Here's the information below.

