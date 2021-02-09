Oasis Share 'Live Forever' Knebworth Clip

Oasis have shared unseen performance footage of 'Live Forever' from their fabled Knebworth stand.

The band's two shows at the enormous English site went down in history, shattering record books and providing Britpop with one of its most storied events.

A new documentary looks back on those two nights, with director Jake Scott granted access to a slew of unseen footage.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 is out on September 23rd, with a live album and DVD to follow on November 19th.

This new clip features unseen footage of Oasis performing 'Live Forever', a song that remains close to fans hearts.

The video matches the performance to voice-over commentary from Noel Gallagher, who comments:

“We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote ‘Live Forever’ but it was indie music. The day after I wrote ’Live Forever’, we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it.”

