Oasis Guitarist Paul Arthurs / Bonehead Diagnosed With Tonsil Cancer

Oasis guitarist Paul Arthurs has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

The guitarist was a key figure in the Manchester band's rise, before departing in the aftermath of 'Be Here Now'.

More recently, Bonehead - as he's known to fans - has played a role in Liam Gallagher's live line up, and was due to return to Knebworth this summer.

Alas, Paul Arthurs has revealed that he's been forced to put his touring plans on hold following a cancer diagnosis.

The guitarist has tonsil cancer, but notes "it is treatable" and that "I'll be starting a course of treatment soon..."

He writes: "Have the best summer and enjoy the gigs if you're going. See you soon!"