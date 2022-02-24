O-SHiN Shares Entrancing 'Silence Is My Nature'

Berlin based electronic artist O-SHiN has shared new piece 'Silence Is My Nature'.

The producer's work has been a Clash favourite for a while, melodic yet exploratory digitalism that weaves a tantalising emotional trail.

O-SHiN's debut album is firming up, and it's set to be released this Autumn, the artist's broadest project to date.

New piece 'Silence Is My Nature' goes back to her origins, a track that has taken almost a decade to complete.

Reclusive electronics with aspects of psychedelia, 'Silence In My Nature' carries O-SHiN's painterly touch.

She comments...

“This track was written a long time ago, probably eight years back, when my friends and I went to a place in the Netherlands where we jammed all day long and wrote songs. This was one of the songs that started there. My guitar player Francesco Taranto wrote with the guitar line and I fell in love with it. Together we came up with the lyrics and melody collaboratively. The main parts were written that night when we jammed and every time we played it in the rehearsal room the song developed further.”

“The recording came together like a collage. We recorded the guitars on the night it was written. Then a year later we went to a hut in Sweden and recorded drums and some other parts. I took those recordings back to Berlin and recorded over it and added a new psychedelic ending...”

Tune in now.