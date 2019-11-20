((( O ))) Shares Video For 'Je Suis Infini'

((( O ))) makes music so intimately bound up in her own life that she doesn't feel the need to explain what she does.

After all, why would she? Each song is tied in with an emotion, with a moment, resulting in these intricate, evocative pieces.

Working from an island in South East Asia, based in a completely off grid treehouse studio, her new album ‘((( 1 )))’, which starts a “12-year Sundrop journey of returning back to nature...”

New song ‘Je Suis Infini’ is staggeringly beautiful, a refreshing, organic composition, so redolent in its execution.

Here's a quote...

"The lyrics and melody came to me while I was getting drenched in rain driving my shitty motorbike. And I recorded the guitar part when I got home to my also pretty shitty treehouse studio. I was high from the rawness of living that kind of life off-grid."

"My friend flew from Amsterdam to film this video with me. We did this on all solar power - this was a necessity for me. I wanted every element of the process to be as pure as the track itself. I wanted to portray the raw honesty of nature and where my creativity stems from..."

The full video is online now, the closest glimpse we've yet had of ((( O ))) at work - tune in now.

