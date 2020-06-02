NZCA LINES Shares Vital Synth Blaster 'Prisoner Of Love'

NZCA Lines has shared his new song 'Prisoner Of Love' - tune in now.

The English artist returns this summer, with new album 'Pure Luxury' set to land on July 10th.

Currently organising an online, virtual, and completely interactive album release party, NZCA Lines has paused to share some new material.

Out now, 'Prisoner Of Love' is a rush of syntheised pop, with the bittersweet lyric working against those flurries of fluorescent sound.

NZCA Lines comments...

"This song is about the cycle of heartbreak and dependency within a relationship that isn’t working, a constant motion of being pushed away and sucked back in. Both people could be doing this, each at the mercy of the other’s emotions - unable to move forward yet unable to step away, the cycle repeats itself."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aleksandra Kingo

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.