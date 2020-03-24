NZCA Lines Introduces New Album 'Pure Luxury'

NZCA Lines will release new album 'Pure Luxury' on July 10th.

The English artist - real name Michael Lovett - recently broke cover, sharing his irresistible single 'Pure Luxury'.

An album of the same name will follow, set to be ushered out into the world by Memphis Industries.

NZCA Lines will play London's Heaven on October 28th, with the songwriter also sharing new single 'Real Good Time'.

Seductive electronic pop with an air of the uncanny, there's a definite David Lynch backdrop to his songwriting.

NZCA Lines comments:

"'Real Good Time' stars an unhinged narrator arriving uninvited to a scary dance party."

"As the sweat soaks through his polyester suit jacket he perceives a blizzard of nightmarish, hallucinogenic images depicting his unease with the world. Yet he soon realises that, despite the darkness around us, we deserve to have a good time - to make the best with what we’re given."

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.