NYC Artist Adam Wilson Shares New 'Awake' EP

New York songwriter Adam Wilson has shared his new 'Awake' EP in full.

Veering between R&B and more classic leaning tropes, Adam Wilson's personal style carries an easy-going sense of soul.

New EP 'Awake' is out now, and it affords the songwriter additional breadth to explore his music.

A six song document, the EP contains his recent single 'Uninvolved' and it's tale of escape from a dead-end relationship.

'Uninvolved' seemed to pick through the ashes of a romance, with Adam Wilson left realising that a solitary path lies ahead.

He comments: “‘Uninvolved’ is about coming to a point of realising that a relationship is no longer good for you. Being in a relationship, to me, is about growing together and encouraging each other's best selves. This song is about self-worth and knowing that you deserve more in a relationship, and that sometimes cutting things off is the best thing you can do for your health and happiness.”

Check out 'Awake' in full below.

