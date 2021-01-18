Number One Popstar's 'I Hate Running' Is Perfectly Satirical Pop

Number One Popstar flips the script on new single 'I Hate Running' - tune in now.

Pop provocateur Kate Hollowell returns, with a perfectly satirical pop song in her back pocket.

Gleefully up-ending those resolutions, 'I Hate Running' urges us all to forget about improving ourselves - let's face it, it's just too much effort!

Combining 2k21 pop tropes with some neat 'I'm A Slave 4 U' era Britney breaths, it builds to a superb disco strut.

She says: "'I Hate Running' is a play on the constant pop-up health movements in our society that make us feel like we can never do enough to better ourselves."

"The song explores facing the hard emotional work instead of the physical. I really don’t enjoy running, and I wanted to troll the exercise industry and write an anti-motivational song. Although in the end, I think a little reverse psychology and the 80’s inspired, manic-pace of the song might actually make you want to exercise. Tricked you!"

Number One Popstar co-directs the video with DP Jordan Black, playing the leader of a bizarre self-help group turned aerobics cult. She adds:

"The concept for the music video stemmed from me watching way too many cult docs this year... Those stories are always so captivating and strange and I loved the idea of portraying a money driven, quasi-cultish exercise instructor who wears a crown made of cigarettes while trying to hawk her new self help book. Now get out there and work on yourself, losers!"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Hollowell

