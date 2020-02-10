Number One Popstar Locates "Suburban Hell" In Her New Video

Number One Popstar has shared her debut single 'Psycho' in full.

It's a new project from a familiar face, with the multi-talented mind of Kate Hollowell chairing this venture.

Swapping the DIY indie rock thrills of her band Slut Island for something a little different, she wants to melt together the Billboard 100 with music's left field.

She says: "I basically wanted to create a project that sounded like Ariel Pink and Dua Lipa had a child who also wanted to be a comedian when they grow up," she shares.

Sound clear? Of course not, the music is only thing that matters. It's music born of experience, informed by years trying to make her voice heard.

Here's another press quote: "We would open for these bigger bands, and you'd see the lead singer taking themselves so seriously, so focused on playing this 'cool indie-artist' role, then we'd roll out playing half as good but just having fun and doing it for ourselves. You could sense people in the audience really connecting with that carefree energy. So I thought, what if I can bring that same energy to pop music?"

New single 'Psycho' is a complete blast, an irreverent, ultra-contagious track that serves notice on this new project.

As for the video, well, try this: "I basically looked for the most depressing suburban hell I could find, an area that felt like if you had to live there you would fall into the void of the mundane and never return. Because of COVID restrictions I just shot it with myself, the DP, and a driver. I originally had big plans but eventually came to the conclusion it was better to keep it simple and cheap and do a one take."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Kate Hollowell

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.