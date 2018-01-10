NULA's 'Front' Is A True "Resilient Anthem"

New Cross pairing NULA have shared new single 'Front' - tune in now.

The duo match fractured elements of R&B to some highly personal songwriting moments, continually looking to explore something new.

Highly atmospheric, new single 'Front' finds NULA - Luke Osborne meets Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi - interrupting musical norms to find their own space.

The perfectionist production underpins a subtle, nuanced vocal, one that moves outward while continually retaining focus on what matters most.

They comment: "Trying to keep up appearances, preserving your own individuality in the face of fear and rejection in the modern world is a constant struggle. This is a resilient anthem about keeping it real no matter what."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.