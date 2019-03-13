NULA Race Towards The Finish On '60 Minutes'

London two-piece NULA have shared their pensive, powerful new single '60 Minutes'.

The duo operate in that nexus between spartan R&B and lucid electronics, throwing plenty of UK grit into the mixture.

Working from their studio, the two push each other harder and faster, driving themselves to higher heights with each release.

New single '60 Minutes' is online now, something singer Nadiah Adu-Gyamfi labels as “an outer-body experience”.

Luke Osborne steers the production, the billowing elements of digital sound wrapping themselves around the fragile but assured melody.

It's a song about the final days and weeks of a relationship, when the end is in sight but no one wants to admit it.

Tune in now.

