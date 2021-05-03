Nuit Oceān's 'Fire Divine' Is An Exploratory Document

Nuit Oceān is using his 'Fire Divine' project as a means of exploring his art.

The electronic music dwells in dreamscapes, pushing each song to its outermost limit.

'Fire Divine' is an extended EP, with the musician exposing each element in two-track segments.

The latest double drop features 'Tears' - which channels disappointment and pain - alongside 'Fearless', which acts as a counterpart.

A story of renewal and resurrection, the two work together perfectly. Nuit Oceān comments...

Two more tracks to go to the end of the story. Two songs that answer each other, two sides of the same coin. A diptych with the allure of resurrection. I sing of chaos, then rebirth. ‘Tears’ tells the story of disappointment and heartbreak pain and the song seeks deliverance in its vocal heights. The single ‘Fearless’ tells us the story of a man standing up again. An electronic downtempo fresco carried by a modern and dark bass.

I maintain a land of contrasts: the more I speak of hope, the more granular and textured my compositions become. Even in my chosen name: melancholy is inherent in my quest for light.

Tune in now.

Pre-order 'Fire Divine' HERE.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.