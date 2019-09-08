Nubya Garcia's 'Pace' Is An Evocation Of Modern Life

London jazz figure Nubya Garcia returns with new single 'Pace'.

The acclaimed tenor saxophonist has toured the world, with her future-facing sound pasting together different styles in a mosaic of sound.

Signing to Concord Music, new release 'Pace' cements the relationship, and it's a bold step forwards.

Produced by Kwes - who also worked on Nérija's debut album - 'Pace' features additional instrumentation from talented bandmates Joe Armon-Jones (keys), Daniel Casimir (double bass) and Sam Jones (drums).

An evocation of city life, it's a dense, inspired return, one that holds a mirror up to the intensity of 2020 living.

Admitting that this can leave us “very isolated and disconnected from ourselves and each other”, Nubya seeks out moments of calm “like sweeping your hands for stillness before you go back out again, on whatever journey you’re on...”

Overall, she wants 'Pace' to allow the listener to “think on what makes each of us joyful, what things we personally reach towards to feel grounded”.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adama Jalloh

