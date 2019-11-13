Nubya Garcia Announces Debut Album 'Source'

Nubya Garcia will release her debut album 'Source' on August 21st.

The London based tenor saxophonist and composer is at the forefront of the current creative energy within UK jazz, a noted band leader and collaborator.

A seismic live force, Nubya's catalogue as a composer includes an EP alongside jazz RE:freshed and another under her own name.

Signing to Concord, Nubya Garcia will release her debut album 'Source' on August 21st.

Guests include frequent collaborators such as Joe Armon-Jones and Cassie Kinoshi, alongside Akenya, Richard II, and more.

Here's the announce.

