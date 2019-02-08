Nubiyan Twist Breeze Through 'Ghosts' In This Nimble Studio Clip

Nubiyan Twist have always been fixated by the possibilities of rhythm.

The beat crew fuse afrobeat with jazz, rolling funk beats to soulful vocals, all pieced together in their own inimitable style.

New album 'Jungle Run' finds the collective continuing their journey, with afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen guesting during the recording sessions.

Out now, Nubiya Twist celebrated by heading straight back into the studio, recording a series of live videos at Henwood Studios.

We're able to share one of these video, and 'Ghosts' is a nimble, highly fluid workout from a stellar group.

Nick Richards guests, and the interplay between soulful vocals, jazz piano, and the endlessly inspiring afrobeat influenced drumming is simply exceptional.

Expertly filmed, this will brighten up a damp summer's day wherever you are...

