Nubiyan Twist Announce New Album 'Freedom Fables'

Leeds-London collective Nubiyan Fables have shared details of new album 'Freedom Fables'.

The group's recent single '24-7' is a superb slice of jazz-leaning neo-soul, voiced by the one and only Ego Ella May.

New album 'Freedom Fables' builds on this energy, and it's set to land next year.

A project built around inter-weaving stories, it's a dense but immediate affair. "Freedom Fables' reflects on the power of narratives. Each vocalist on this record explores their own memoirs, a freedom of expression underpinning our belief that music is the ultimate narrative for unity," explains Tom Excell.

"The record references a lot of music that we all loved during our formative years; you can hear touches of broken beat, blunted hip hop, highlife, Latin, jazz and UK soul running through the tracks."

New single 'Tittle Tattle' is online now, featuring guest vocals from Cherise. Tom adds: "We’ve been eagerly waiting to unleash this track... Afro-jazz horn shouts, fearless vocals from Cherise and rolling soukous rhythms are framed in UK 2 two-step, garage and bass music - a real melting pot of influences showing the heavier side of what the band can do."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Gregory De Wode

