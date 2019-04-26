Nuala Honan Urges You To 'Slow Down'

Nuala Honan travelled a long way before she began to perform.

Australian born but now based in Bristol, her stark yet beautiful songwriting is worth filing alongside Big Thief or Angel Olsen.

Kate Stables of This Is The Kit has championed her work, while the she could be considered a peer of Rozi Plain.

New single 'Slow Down' opens a key year for the songwriter, patiently unfolding with real lyrical grace.

Out shortly - there's a launch party later in the week - and it's a perfectly pitched offering.

Poetic yet impacting sharply, it's blessed with a devastating chorus from the Bristol based artist.

Tune in now.

Catch Nuala Honan at Bristol venue Crofters Rights on January 17th, with support from Rosehip Teahouse - details .

