Nuala Honan Spins Alanis Morisette's 'You Oughta Know' On Its Head

Nuala Honan has always been open about her influences.

The songwriter has always sought to reinterpret the past, opening up fresh pathways in the process.

Her new album 'Doubt & Reckoning' is incoming - order it HERE , in fact - with Nuala recently playing an ambitious live-stream from Bristol's cavernous Band Studios.

A beautifully shot live show, it was a one night only, blink and you'll miss it affair.

Until now, that is. We've been handed footage of Nuala breezing through work by a formative influence, admitting a debt to a childhood hero.

'You Oughta Know' is one of Alanis Morisette's finest moments, and this hushed, slow-burning take reinvents the song from a fresh vantage point.

Tune in now.

