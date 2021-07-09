Ntantu Blends R&B With Afrobeats On New Single 'Far Away'

Leeds riser Ntantu has shared his new single 'Far Away'.

The song blends soulful R&B elements with bubbling afrobeats-tinged production, courtesy of studio guru Thai-Guy.

Out now, 'Far Away' deals with regrets in a playful manner, a song of longing that aims for a brighter future.

Utilising a sample of South African artist Miriam Makeba, Ntantu seems to blend different aspects of his life into one place.

He comments...

“The song’s inspiration came from a conversation with a friend about regrets. For three years at Uni he tried to get this girl’s attention, when he finally had the chance to be with her, he didn’t act on it. This is part of a wider narrative from my album project “NOW”. The music video directed by Ntantu himself, pays homage to Craig David, a huge influence on Ntantu during his upbringing.”

“Fun fact; "the late Miriam Makeba who is sampled on the song is a South African soul singer and I lived in Cape Town, South Africa some years ago when my Dad used to work there as a University Professor.”

Tune in now.