Now Ex Pulls At The Heartstrings With 'Sad Kids In America'

Now Ex is a true multi-disciplinarian.

A talented vocalist who sang onstage with the Royal Opera as a teen, his sweeping, grandiose songwriting comes equipped with immersive, self-directed visuals.

The rising East London artist - real name Nick Hampson - has completed work on his debut EP, with 'Sad Kids In America' allowing his voice to find its true expression.

For each track Now Ex has directed a full music video, transporting his work into an entirely different realm.

We're able to share the clip for the title track, and 'Sad Kids In America' has huge personal resonance for Now Ex - his mother is American.

Widescreen pop music that tackles fresh challenges at every turn, the visuals capture the dynamic aspect of Now Ex and his creative personal.

An enriching experience, you can check out 'Sad Kids In America' below.

