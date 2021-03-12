November Ultra's 'le manège' Offers Seductive Bedroom Pop

Parisian riser November Ultra has shared her new single 'le manège - tune in now.

Out now, the single completes a memorable 12 months for the bedroom pop newcomer, whose DIY tactics have brought huge online success.

'le manège' pivots once more, with November Ultra discussing "endless love" while absorbing new sonic aspects.

Melding together vintage R&B, Millennial pop, and the Spanish musicals she heard from her grandfather, 'le manège' seems to shift and evolve across several different planes.

She comments...

“This song is about endless love, about loving someone so much that you love them wrong, about being constantly close to short circuit. The beginning of the song pays tribute to Maurice Sendak's children's tale Max and the Maximons and this sentence pronounced by one of the monsters: "I'll eat you up I love you so'. This is what we wanted to show in this video, this carousel, a universe stuck between the real and the unreal.”

“The beginning of the song is soft, light, a dream-like waltz. The little outdated but beautiful idea that we have of love and relationships when we grow up watching musicals. Then, the more the clip progresses, the more what we found beautiful becomes strange, as if it was going off the rails. The same scene repeats itself in a loop, the carousel gets stuck, like a movie you've seen so much that the film gets scratched, the dialogues scratch and everything that seemed beautiful, sweet and cute gets distorted, glitchy, and offers a new reading. Going from the mountain to the little volcano.”

Photo Credit: Pauline Darley

