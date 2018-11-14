Novelist Voices Grime Classic 'Rhythm & Gash'

Novelist has voiced the grime classic 'Rhythm & Gash' - tune in now.

The Lewisham rapper returns to his grime roots for new album 'Reload King', due for release on June 28th.

The record dips into some grime classics, with Novelist utilising an iconic Rebound X rhythm on 'Rhythm & Gash'.

Utilising that old school energy while bringing his own personality to the fore, it's like watching some kid spray a tag on a historic monument.

Refreshing and just right for summer, 'Rhythm & Gash' is an absolute vibe - we can't wait to hear the full album.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.