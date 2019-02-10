Nova Miller's 'Do It To Myself' Proves She Is A Different Kind Of Pop Star

Nova Miller takes the best of the past to forge something new.

She's a different kind of pop star - utilising 60s flavours, with some neat country tones along the way.

Take new single 'Do It To Myself'. It's rooted in her guitar inflections, with that cute chord sequence augmented by some spicy 2k19 production thrills.

It's an ultra catchy return, with Nova's coy vocal unfurling with real grace, her taut lyrics seizing hold of empowerment, the right to find fulfilment in a relationship.

She explains...

"'Do It To Myself' is not what you think it is. At first it’s a guitar-driven retro bop but it’s really about the worst form of going crazy, driving yourself crazy!"

"My favourite part of the song is the 'California Dreaming' reference like the layered vintage vocals that take you all the way to summer and back. It’s about being a creature of habit when it comes to relationships and not even giving the other person a chance to hurt you because you’ve already messed it up for yourself."

"Basically, it’s that 'it’s not you, it’s me' thing but I’m working on myself and things can only get better."

We've grabbed the video, and it's a wonderfully retro-leaning treat, blessed with impeccable styling and an almost lo-fi, raw finish to the film.

Nova Miller is front and centre, and - as we say - she's a different kind of pop star.

Tune in now.

