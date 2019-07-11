Notting Hill Carnival 2020 Has Been Cancelled

The organisers of Notting Hill Carnival 2020 have taken the decision to cancel the event.

Europe's largest street party, Notting Hill Carnival is a joyous event, one the Clash team hold dear to their hearts.

Sadly, this summer's event - traditionally held over the August Bank Holiday - won't be able to go ahead due to COVID-19.

Organisers confirmed the news, and it seems a sensible move - lockdown isn't complete, and BAME communities are being disproportionately impacted by coronavirus.

Here's the statement.

NHC PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT

We have an update for you regarding NHC 2020.

Please see our official statement from the NHC Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/owjdchFcz1 — Notting Hill Carnival Ltd. (@NHCarnivalLDN) May 7, 2020

