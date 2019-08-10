NOTHING Share New Single 'Bernie Sanders'

NOTHING have shared their new single 'Bernie Sanders'.

The band are just shy of their tenth anniversary, and new album 'The Great Dismal' lands on October 30th.

This time round NOTHING peer into the emptiness of 2020, writing and recording the record during lockdown.

Working with producer Will Yip at Pennsylvania’s Studio Four, the record is trail by a politicised new single.

'Bernie Sanders' is about roads left untravelled, and hope being pushed to one side - tune in now.

'The Great Dismal' will be released on October 30th.

Photo Credit: Ben Rayner

