Nothing But Thieves Announce New Album 'Moral Panic'

Nothing But Thieves will release new album 'Moral Panic' on October 23rd.

The rock group returned a few weeks back, sharing an eerily prescient single just as lockdown came into force.

Since then they've completed work on their new album, which is set to land this Autumn.

The band's new single 'Real Love Song' is out now, following its first play on Annie Mac's Radio 1 show.

Check it out now.

'Moral Panic' will be released on October 23rd.

